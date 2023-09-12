LIVE STREAM: Apple’s “Wonderlust” Event 2023 [Watch]

Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados worldwide are gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year, Apple’s “Wonderlust” 2023 event.

This annual keynote presentation promises to be a spectacle, unveiling the latest products and updates from the tech giant, Apple.

The “Wonderlust” event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California.

The excitement is building, and the tech world will be watching closely as Apple reveals its newest innovations.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Nigerian Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), or 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) for those on the West Coast.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting announcements expected at this year’s event:

1. iPhone 15: Apple’s latest smartphone iteration is expected to take center stage. With each new iPhone release, Apple sets the bar higher, offering enhanced features, improved performance, and innovative designs. The iPhone 15 is anticipated to showcase the next level of mobile technology.

2. Apple Watch: Fans of the Apple Watch can look forward to updates and new features that will further solidify its position as a leading smartwatch in the market. Apple is known for its commitment to health and fitness tracking, and we can expect improvements in this area.

3. iOS 17 Update: Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS, continually evolves to offer a better user experience. The iOS 17 update is expected to bring fresh features, improved performance, and enhanced security to your Apple devices.

4. USB-C Charging Ports: Apple has been gradually transitioning its devices to USB-C ports, offering faster charging and greater versatility. We anticipate further adoption of USB-C technology in Apple’s product lineup.

For those eager to catch every moment of this tech extravaganza, Apple has you covered.

The event will be live-streamed here.