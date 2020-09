WizKid is out with a brand new single titled “No Stress”.

“No Stress” is the song off the Starboy’s much-awaited album “Made In Lagos” which is scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2020.

The 30-year-old award-winning singer had a week ago released “Smile” a track featuring American singer-songwriter, H.E.R.

“Smile” is also a single on the “MIL” album.

Listen to “No Stress” by WizKid below: