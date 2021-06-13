Listen to “Arojinle (Oniduro Mi)” by Adeyinka Alaseyori — the song Tope Alabi condemned

“Arojinle (Oniduro Mi)”, a song by Adeyinka Alaseyori is currently trending following criticism it received by Popular Gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

In the song, Alaseyori had described God as her “Oniduro”, which means “guarantor” in Yoruba language.

However, Tope Alabi in a video which surfaced on social media said God isn’t her guarantor because he’s more than a guarantor.

She further said that there was a time she wanted to sing the song but the Holy Spirit cautioned her against doing so.

“Look at the enormous things God has done and somebody now came out to say Oniduromi e seun. God is not my own guarantor.

“God is more than a guarantor. I also loved that song, but the day I wanted to sing it, the Holy Spirit said ‘shut up your mouth.’

“This is not like saying a song is not good. When you receive a song in the spirit, there are some deliberations you must have with the Holy Spirit before releasing it to the public, otherwise, if you release it the way it comes, individuals will just be singing rubbish. He has given us the brain to digest through it very well, then bring it back,” Tope Alabi said in Yoruba language.

Tope Alabi’s comment on the song was not taken lightly as she was slammed on social media.

