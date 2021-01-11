CelebritiesEntertainment
Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeja celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband
Sister of popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji, has celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband and child.
Sandra, who’s a wedding planner is happily married to Samuel and they’re blessed with a baby boy.
Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Sandra wrote:
Cheers to forever. Happy wedding anniversary my love. May the love we both share become stronger as we grow old together. Love you forever and always my xty.