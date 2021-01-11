CelebritiesEntertainment

Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra Ikeja celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband

Less than a minute

 

Sister of popular Nigerian Blogger, Linda Ikeji, has celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband and child.

Sandra, who’s a wedding planner is happily married to Samuel and they’re blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Sandra wrote:

Cheers to forever. Happy wedding anniversary my love. May the love we both share become stronger as we grow old together. Love you forever and always my xty.

 

