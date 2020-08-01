Lille sign Yilmaz from Besiktas

Lille have signed Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas on a free transfer, one day after selling Victor Osimhen to Napoli, the Ligue 1 club announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Yilmaz has spent most of his career in Turkey and is one of a select few to have played for Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Galatasaray.

“The experienced and prolific striker and Turkish football idol has signed a two-season contract with the Lille club,” Lille said in a statement.

Yilmaz has scored 24 goals in 59 international matches for Turkey and netted 13 times in 25 league games for Besiktas last season.

“I want to write a new chapter with Lille. I don’t want to disappoint myself or Lille who trust me,” he said.

Lille sold Nigerian forward Osimhen to Napoli on Friday for a fee which could rise to 80 million euros ($94.6 million), while former France striker Loic Remy also left the club at the end of his contract.

The club were fourth in Ligue 1 when the 2019-20 season was halted with 10 games remaining due to the coronavirus pandemic, missing out on a Champions League place to Rennes by one point.