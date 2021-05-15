Sports

Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record with 40th goal this season

Agency Report with Okay.ngMay 15, 2021
Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old scoring record as the Bayern Munich striker netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season at Freiburg on Saturday.

Lewandowski, FIFA’s best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller’s record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month’s knee injury and squad rotation.

Lewandowski converted a penalty after 26 minutes to equal the league’s record.

The game was briefly halted after Lewandowski equalled Mueller’s milestone as his Bayern team-mates made a guard-of-honour on the side of the pitch which the smiling 32-year-old ran through.

Lewandowski can still break Mueller’s record as Bayern, who were last weekend crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season, have one match left, at home to Augsburg next Saturday.

The Poland striker is set to be crowned the Bundesliga’s top-scorer for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
