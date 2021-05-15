Buhari to depart Abuja for France Sunday

The Presidency has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will depart on Sunday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend the African finance summit.

This was announced in a statement shared by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Saturday evening.

According to the statement, the Summit will be focused on reviewing African economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, and getting relief, especially from increased debt burden on countries.

The Summit, which will be hosted by President Macron, will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

During the visit, President Buhari will also discuss political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of COVID-19, with more research and vaccines, with President Macron.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, the European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, will accompany the President on the trip.