Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Army not after DJ Switch, General tells Lagos Panel

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, has said the Nigerian Army is not after disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch.

Gen Taiwo said this while speaking before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing cases of Police brutality on Saturday.

According to him, reports that the Army is looking for DJ Switch is not true.

He said: “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.

“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is nothing further than the truth.

“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos. We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.”

Okay.ng recalls that DJ Switch had live-streamed the Lekki shooting via her Instagram page.