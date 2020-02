Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Legendary highlife singer, Victor Olaiya, dies after brief illness

Nigerian highlife singer Victor Olaiya died aged 89 after a brief illness.

The Managing Director (MD) of Evergreen Music Company Ltd, Bimbo Esho, announced Olaiya’s death.

According to Esho, Oaliya passed away at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday.