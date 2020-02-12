News

Angry Maiduguri residents boo Buhari on condolence visit (Video)

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 12, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari was on Wednesday booed by residents of Maiduguri on his arrival to sympathise with them over recent insecurity in the region.

Okay.ng had earlier reported that the President landed in Maiduguri straight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Buhari was received by the state governor Babagana Zulum and other officials on Wednesday.

Passing through the town on his arrival, residents trooped out the street chanting in Hausa “Bama so!” “Bamayi!”, which means “We don’t want; we’re not interested.”

Here is a video of residents expressing their anger:



