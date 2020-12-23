Laycon gets award as sickle cell ambassador in Nigeria

Winner of the Big brother nails season five, Olamilekan Agbeleshe Laycon has been awarded as the ambassador extraordinary and global sickle cell advocate in Nigeria.

The upcoming musician who’s a sickle cell has been recognized and awarded by the Sickle cell foundation of Nigeria (SCFN).

The reality star took to his social media handle to announce the development to his fans, he wrote:

“I’m very pleased to receive the awards for ‘Ambassador Extraordinary’ and ‘Sickle Cell Global Advocate’ presented by the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN).

“Your concern and dedication towards the proper care and control of sickle cell disorder in Nigeria is highly commendable.

“I plan to use my God-given platform to create more awareness about Sickle Cell Disorder in Nigeria and beyond.

“To everyone with sickle cell disorder, do not be intimidated. You can achieve your dreams once you put your minds to it.

Never allow people define you.”