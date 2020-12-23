News

Nigeria records 1,133 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 23, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 23rd of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-397, FCT-357, Kaduna-81, Plateau-63, Katsina-46, Sokoto-32, Oyo-28, Ogun-21, Kano-19, Rivers-18, Osun-13, Edo-12, Niger-12, Bayelsa-11, Borno-11, Bauchi-8, Jigawa-2, and Ondo-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 23rd December, there are 80,922 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

69,274 patients have been discharged with 1,236 deaths across the country.

