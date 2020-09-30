Laycon, Dorathy get all-expense-paid trip to Ireland

Laycon and Dorathy will be going on an all-expense-paid trip to Ireland, courtesy of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Gold sponsor, Guinness Nigeria.

The winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition and first-runner up will be visiting Ireland for their feat in the just season 5 edition of the reality television show.

Organisers of BBNaija made this announcement at the prize presenting event held on Wednesday.

Laycon, the winner of the “Lockdown” edition, was presented with 30 million Naira cheque and a key to a two-bedroom apartment during the event.