BBNaija 2020: Laycon receives prize money, key to house [photos]

Laycon, the winner of Big Brother Naija season five, has been presented the 30 million Naira cheque and key to a two-bedroom apartment.

Okay.ng understands that the grand prize consists of N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Speaking at the prize presentation event on Wednesday, Laycon thanked his fans and everyone who supported him journey in the house.

He said, “I came to promote my song and go maybe after two weeks. But fans saw something in me to keep me in the house to win.

“I love them all.”