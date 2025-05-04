News

LASTMA Issues Warning After Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Ojota Expressway

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

A tragic incident occurred over the weekend on the Ojota Expressway when a pedestrian life was lost after being hit by a lorry.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has since issued a strong warning to the public against crossing expressways unlawfully.

According to a statement released Sunday by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, the victim was attempting to cross the busy Ojota main carriageway without using the pedestrian bridge. The lorry driver involved tried to flee the scene but lost control, crashing into a Toyota Corolla with registration number LND 905 HN.

“The Lagos State Government has invested significantly in pedestrian bridges, and it is incumbent upon all road users to utilise them conscientiously,” said LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki.

LASTMA officers promptly apprehended the driver and secured the vehicle before handing them over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation. The deceased’s body was transferred to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit following standard procedures.

Describing the accident as “tragic and wholly preventable,” Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the family and emphasized that ignoring pedestrian infrastructure is “both reckless and unlawful,” placing lives at risk. He urged collective vigilance, stating, “Disregard for traffic safety protocols endangers not only the individual but also the broader public.”

LASTMA continues to advocate for the prioritization of pedestrian safety and cautions against shortcuts that jeopardize lives.

