Messi’s Milestone Goal Powers Inter Miami to Convincing 4-1 Victory Over New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami CF ended their recent slump with a commanding 4-1 win against the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium on Saturday night, halting a three-match losing streak across all competitions.

The highlight came in the 67th minute when Argentine superstar Lionel Messi scored his 859th career goal, a milestone celebrated widely on social media.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano’s post on X, Messi’s strike marked his 63rd goal contribution (goals plus assists) in just 53 games for Inter Miami since joining the MLS side. The goal came after a slick passing move with teammate Telasco Segovia, culminating in a powerful left-foot volley that sealed the emphatic win.

The scoring began early with winger Fafa Picault volleying home in the 9th minute, his second consecutive game scoring after missing the midweek Concacaf Champions Cup loss to Vancouver Whitecaps. Defender Marcelo Weigandt doubled the lead in the 33rd minute following a lengthy VAR check, and Luis Suárez added a third goal in the 39th minute, his third of the 2025 season.





New York Red Bulls’ Mohammed Sofo pulled one back just before halftime with a header from a corner kick, but Messi’s second-half strike extinguished any hope of a comeback.

Inter Miami now sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 21 points from 10 games, having lost only once this season. Post-match, Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised the team’s physical effort and clinical finishing in the first half, saying, “It was a very physically demanding game – we needed it. It was important to get back to a good feeling. In the first half, we were clinical in front of goal, something we lacked in previous matches”.