Lassa Fever spreads to 11 Nigerian states, 195 cases confirmed

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that as of Jan. 24, 195 cases of Lassa Fever across 11 states with 29 deaths recorded.

According to the centre, mosts of the cases are from Ondo, Edo, and Ebonyi.

The NCDC in a statement on Saturday said a national emergency operations centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate response activities on the disease.

The statement reads, “The NCDC continues to support states in strengthening their preparedness and response capacity. Over the last three weeks, NCDC has deployed Rapid Response Teams to support five of the affected states. The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr.Osagie Ehanire led a high-level delegation to Kano State on the 25th of January 2020, following the deaths of two health workers infected with Lassa fever. In addition, NCDC has rapidly increased risk communications and community engagement activities to ensure that Nigerians are aware of the risks of Lassa fever and measures to protect themselves.

“There has been a decline in the case fatality rate of reported Lassa fever cases from 23.4% in 2019 to 14.8% this year. NCDC continues to support treatment centres across states in the country to effectively manage Lassa fever cases.

“Nigeria is contributing to research and other activities for the development of a Lassa fever vaccine. NCDC and the three main treatment centres in the country- Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, federal medical centre Owo and Alex Ekwueme federal teaching hospital Abakalilki- are set to commence Lassa fever epidemiological studies that will provide data to guide research and response activities.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control remains committed to protecting the health of Nigerians. It is important for members of the public to practice good hygiene and take measures to protect themselves and their families.”

It can be recalled that the Kaduna state government announced a case of Lassa Fever in Chukun Local Government Area.