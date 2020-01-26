News

UPDATE! Kobe Bryant, daughter confirmed dead in helicopter crash

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. January 26, 2020
Less than a minute
Gianna Maria and her dad, Kobe Bryant
Gianna Maria and her dad, Kobe Bryant

NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria (Gigi) have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas near LA, California.

TMZ in a follow-up update on the incident stated that Bryant’s daughter,  Gianna was on the chopper that crashed on Sunday.

The father and daughter were heading to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash happened.

The Los Angeles county sheriff’s department also took to its official Twitter page to confirm that there was a crash, with five persons feared dead.

The tweet reads, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel.

“Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice.”

Scene of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash on Sunday
Scene of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash on Sunday


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close