UPDATE! Kobe Bryant, daughter confirmed dead in helicopter crash

NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria (Gigi) have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas near LA, California.

TMZ in a follow-up update on the incident stated that Bryant’s daughter, Gianna was on the chopper that crashed on Sunday.

The father and daughter were heading to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash happened.

The Los Angeles county sheriff’s department also took to its official Twitter page to confirm that there was a crash, with five persons feared dead.

The tweet reads, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel.

“Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice.”