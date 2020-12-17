Plateau’s Lalong tests positive for COVID-19

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Publicity, Makut Macham, on Thursday.

According to Machum, the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.

He also noted that governor is asymptomatic, but he has gone into isolation while the samples of his close aides have also been collected for testing.

“As a result, the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.

“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor.

“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures,” the statement read.