Lai Mohammed: Nigerian ministers donate 50% of March salary to fight COVID-19

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has said that Nigeria’s 43 Cabinet Ministers have donated 50% of their March 2020 salaries to support the Federal Government’s efforts to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Mohammed disclosed this in a statement stating that the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, coordinated the donation.

“This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another. This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” the Information minister quoted Saraki saying.

The Ministers also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his

leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.