‘Lagos traffic is no respecter of anyone‘ — Fayose says as he takes ‘Okada’ [Photos]

‘Lagos traffic is no respecter of anyone‘ — Fayose says as he takes ‘Okada’ [Photos]

Former Ekiti governor, Ayo Fayose, on Tuesday boarded a commercial motorcycle, also known as Okada, to escape traffic in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

he made this disclosed when he shared pictures of himself with his security aide sitting behind him via Facebook.

According to Fayose, it became necessary to take Okada to prevent missing his flight due to traffic on the route.

“Lagos traffic is no respecter of anyone. I had to take Okada in Ikeja to avoid missing my flight,” he said in the post.

See pictures below: