Shehu Sani reacts to Tiwa Savage’s leaked sex tape

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th Assembly from 2015-2019, has pleaded that no one should send him the alleged sex tape of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, which went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Sani made this plea via his Facebook page on Tuesday while reacting to the trending topic on the internet today.

According to the former Senator, he could faint from watching the clip adding that a similar video sent to him landed him in hospital for a day.

“Warning: Nobody should send that Tiwa’s video to me please, so that I don’t faint. The last time someone accidentally sent me a similar clip, I was on admission for one day. I’m fragile,” he wrote.

It can be recalled that Tiwa had opened up that a blackmailer is trying to use her sex tape to extort money from her with the video which features herself and her current partner.

She had earlier vowed never to pay the blackmailer for ‘doing something natural.’