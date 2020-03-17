News

Lagos records third case of coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed March 17, 2020
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive — GETTY IMAGES

The Lagos State Government has confirmed a third case of coronavirus in the state.

The state’s commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, announced this in a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Abayomi, the 30-year-old Nigerian female who returned from the United Kingdom on Friday, 13 March 2020, observed self-isolation, developed symptoms and has been tested positive. She is now receiving care in Mainland General Hospital.

Okay.ng recalls that this is coming after the second case was confirmed free of the virus by the Lagos State government some days ago.



