Coronavirus: Nigeria postpones 2020 National Sports Festival

In bid to avoid the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Federal Government has approved the postponement of the 2020 National Sports Festival scheduled to hold Edo State.

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed this via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to Dare, “Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.”

It can be called that Nigeria had confirmed a third case of the deadly coronavirus in Lagos.

