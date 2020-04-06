Lagos Police arrest former guber candidate Gbadamosi for violating lockdown order

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a former gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

Gbadamosi was arrested after being spotted in a viral video attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, held in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

A police source at the command headquarters revealed that Gbadamosi has been detained and may not be released by the law enforcement agency for engaging in an act that was at variance with the law.