News

Lagos Police arrest former guber candidate Gbadamosi for violating lockdown order

April 6, 2020
Less than a minute
Babatunde Gbadamosi
Babatunde Gbadamosi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a former gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi for violating the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

Gbadamosi was arrested after being spotted in a viral video attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, held in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

A police source at the command headquarters revealed that Gbadamosi has been detained and may not be released by the law enforcement agency for engaging in an act that was at variance with the law.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
238
+6
Deaths
5
Recovered
35
Active
198
Last updated: April 7, 2020 - 12:29 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close