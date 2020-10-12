Lagos govt directs all classes in primary, secondary schools to resume

The Lagos State Government has okayed the resumption of all classes in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

According to the commissioner, the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state can resume from Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

She enjoined school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.

The statement read partly: “The physical resumption which is for 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary i.e, daycare, kindergarten and nursery schools.

“All public and private schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.”