Lagos govt announces death of another coronavirus patient

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 11, 2020
Akin Abayomi
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient.

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Abayomi, the patient died in a private hospital in the southwest state which has recorded the highest coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

He tweeted: “We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe.”

With the update, Lagos has recorded a total of four deaths in the state.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
305
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 11, 2020 - 2:59 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


