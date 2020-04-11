Lagos govt announces death of another coronavirus patient

The Lagos State Government has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient.

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, made this announcement through his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Abayomi, the patient died in a private hospital in the southwest state which has recorded the highest coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

He tweeted: “We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe.”

We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos.

Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 11, 2020

With the update, Lagos has recorded a total of four deaths in the state.