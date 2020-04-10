I don’t have a birth certificate — SGF Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has revealed that he does not have a certificate of birth.

Mustapha disclosed this while clarifying his comment on the state of the healthcare system in the country during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID on Friday.

The SGF explained that he only have a declaration of age certificate.

He said: “So I don’t even have birth certificate, I have declaration of age. A lot of you sitting here are privileged to have been born in a better and more equipped medical facilities. So from birth I know the state of our medical, healthcare, I am not a foreigner.

“My statement was totally taken out of context because that was not the reflection of what I said. But having to serve in this committee gave me a further insight into what is happening.

“Most of the things you see around as specialists, hospitals or clinics, you just see the buildings, you don’t know what is inside. But, being in this committee has given me opportunity of walking into these facilities, looking at what they have in relation to what they ought to have, my conclusion on that is that they don’t have what they ought to have.

“I wanted to give this explanation so that most of you will not think I am an ajebota, no. I was born a rural Nigerian, I grew up in rural Nigeria, I went to school in rural Nigeria and I still live in rural Nigeria. Yola is my home, I’m just on a journey here in Abuja. At the end of my work or whatever I am doing here, I will return home which is rural Nigeria and I am going to live with the facilities in rural Nigeria.

“The truth of the matter is that this is not the time to be distracted with unnecessary controversies.”