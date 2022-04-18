Lagos GAC gives nod to Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter April 18, 2022
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The Governance Advisory Council, GAC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, on Monday, approved and sealed a second term bid in office for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This was announced by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, via his Twitter handle.

According to Akosile, the governor was also given pass mark for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos.

“Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor @jidesanwoolu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos today gave pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss,” he tweeted.

