Ronaldo announces death of baby boy

Manchester United Player, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for privacy after he announced the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo confirmed the news on his Twitter page, (Cristiano) on Monday, while also revealing the birth of a baby girl with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The couple had announced earlier that they were expecting twins.

He wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”