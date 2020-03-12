News

Lagos: Four children, their teacher test negative for coronavirus

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 12, 2020
The Lagos State Government has announced that four children and their teacher quarantined over fears of coronavirus have tested negative for the disease.

Okay.ng recalls that Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi announced on Wednesday that the children and their teacher arrived in Nigeria from the United States.

According to Akin Abayomi, they were quarantined alongside another adult after having close contact with a coronavirus patient.

In an update on Thursday, the health commissioner announced that the five of them tested negative for COVID-19.

But, Abayomi did not state the result of the other adult from UK.

He said: “A family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative.”



