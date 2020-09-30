Kwara govt directs schools to reopen October 5

The Kwara state government on Wednesday announced that public and private schools in the state are to resume normal academic activities from Monday October 5.

Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin, the state Commissioner for Communications, who made this known in a statement said, “with various trainings held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5.

“Similarly, state-owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures. COVID-19 is still with us.

“The government therefore urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

“The government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times. Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut.”