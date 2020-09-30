Nigeria at 60: Buhari backtracks, to deliver address to by 7am October 1

President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his decision to address the nation on Thursday by 10am from the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Buhari will now make the traditional nationwide broadcast at 7am before proceeding to the venue of the anniversary parade that is scheduled to commence by 10am.

This was disclosed in an updated statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday evening.

According to the spokesman, this now replaces this earlier statement.

The updated statement read: “As part of activities commemorating the 60th independence anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the anniversary parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live presidential address on October 1.”