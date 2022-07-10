Kuje prison attack: Police confirm arrest of escaped Boko Haram inmate in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command said it has arrested one of the Boko Haram inmates who was freed by terrorists that attacked the Kuje Prison in Abuja on July 5, 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who identified the suspected Boko Haram member as Hassan Hassan.

Hassan’s picture was among those published by the Nigeria Correctional Services as one of the Boko Haram members that escaped.

Nansel said: “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022, at about 1:30 am, one Hassan Hassan, whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram and terrorism case was recaptured by the Eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has ordered the transfer of the suspect to a safer location while the intensive search for other escapees and handing over process of the arrested inmate progresses.

“The Commissioner of Police, however, appreciated the efforts of the Police operatives for a job well done and assured members of the public of the Command’s unrelenting efforts at making the public space safer for all.”