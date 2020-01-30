Kobe Bryant’s wife pens message after deaths of husband, daughter

Days after the passing away of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in Califonia, Vanessa Bryant has penned a message thanking millions of people who’ve shown support and love since the horrific incident.

Vanessa in her first public statement on Wednesday expressed how her family is devasted.

She also passed a message of tribute to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief ultimately There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,”

“Our love for them is endless, and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them, and bless them. Have them here forever,” She wrote.