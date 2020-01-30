News

Electricity workers fixes date to resume nationwide strike

383144 08: A view of the power lines as evening settles December 11, 2000 in Pico Rivera, CA. California residents statewide are urged to delay turning on their holiday lights until 7 P.M. each evening to prevent electrical blackouts. Several stage two emergencies, when electrical reserves in the region drop to 5 percent or less, have been declared in recent days. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government over the implementation agreement they signed.

Joe Ajaero, the General Secretary of NUEE, disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday.

According to Ajaero, the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) will resume its suspended industrial action if the issues raised were not addressed.

He explained that the issues that needed to be addressed include the non-payment of over 2000 disengaged PHCN staff; 16 months underpayment of severance benefits as well as 7.5 per cent pension component among others.

“We observed that when the first item was raised on update from BPE at the meeting, the BPE boss was absent at the meeting; we then advised that the matter be stepped down for other items to be discussed,” Ajaero said.

“This infuriated the Honorable Minister of State for Power, who said he took exception to that, threatening that he is in control and competent to discuss on the BPE issue.

“When he was now called upon to provide information and update on the BPE and payment/verification of staff of Ex-PHCN, he could not.

“At that point, he banged the table, stood up and started shouting on top of his voice which attracted security personnel who jumped into the meeting and threatened to beat us up. He quickly announced that the meeting has been suspended and adjourned indefinitely.

“The union stayed back as a display of maturity and retired to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Minister of Power, where another meeting took place between the Union and the Permanent Secretary of Power till 8:30 pm on other issues amicably on the same day.

“In view of this un-ministerial behaviour of the Minister of State, Power, the union wishes to demand as follows: an unreserved apology from the Minister of State (Power) for humiliation, intimidation, harassment and abuse of privilege, thereby undermining the interest of the workers in the sector.

“That within 14 days, all the issues agreed upon at the meeting on December 11, 2019 should be implemented without further delay. If not, the union will resume its suspended industrial action of December 11, 2019.”



