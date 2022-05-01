Kizz Daniel quits smoking to celebrate his 28th birthday

Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, has announced that he is quitting smoking.

The singer made this announcement with a video captioned “ON THIS DAY, I QUIT SMOKING“, shared via his Instagram page on Sunday.

According to him, to mark his 28th birthday today, 1st May, 2022, and for the sake of his children, he decided to stop smoking.

“To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and who those genuinely love me. I quit.

“Those of you still struggling with this addiction, it is not cool and not good. Trust me, it is not.

“So, may God save our soul,“ he said.

Watch the video below: