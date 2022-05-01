Seyi Makinde speaks on emergence of new Alaafin of Oyo

The Oyo State Government has assured the people of Oyo Town that a new Alaafin of Oyo would emerge soon, urging them to be patient.

Governor Seyi Makinde gave the assurance at the eighth day fidau/interdenominational prayer held in honour of the late Oba Adeyemi at the palace arcade in Oyo.

Recall that the late Oba Adeyemi died on April 22, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Mr Makinde, represented by Bayo Lawal, State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said he was aware that people were anxious to have a new king.

“People are eager to see the next king, but we have to follow due process. We promise not to compromise and another Alaafin will come in due time,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Oba AbdulRashid Anikulapo, the Onibode of Igboholand, said that something bad had happened to the Yorubas with the death of Alaafin.

Mr Anikulapo said that the traditional ruler had enthroned many kings across the South-West, including Oke-Ogun, who were not beaded crown wearing Kings before he was enthroned in 1970.