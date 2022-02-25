Kidnapping: Evans, two others sentenced to life imprisonment

Kidnapping: Evans, two others sentenced to life imprisonment

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Friday sentenced Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, and his accomplices – Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment.

Okay.ng understands that the court presided by Justice Hakeem Oshodi found Evans guilty of the kidnap of Mr Donatius Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The judge convicted the three persons of conspiracy and kidnapping.

However, Justice Hakeem Oshodi discharged and acquitted the other co-defendants, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, an ex-soldier; and Victor Aduba, also an ex-soldier, adding that there was no evidence linking them to the crimes.

More to come…