Buhari finally signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the electoral act amendment bill into law.

A signing ceremony was held at the federal executive council (FEC) chamber in the Aso Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the bill.

Members of the President’s cabinet in attendance included his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, among others.

It can be recalled that President Buhari initially rejected the bill after the national assembly made direct primary compulsory for political parties in the country.

