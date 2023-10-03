Recent discussions surrounding the educational qualifications of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have raised questions and sparked debates.

To shed light on the matter, several key facts have emerged, clarifying the situation. Here are the essential points to note about the Tinubu certificate saga:

1. CSU Validated Replacement Diplomas

California State University (CSU) has confirmed the existence of a replacement diploma issued to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999. Interestingly, CSU also provides other replacement diplomas that bear the same design, font, and logo as the one presented to Tinubu.

2. The Need for a Replacement Diploma

It’s important to address the question of why a replacement diploma was issued. CSU typically issues only one original diploma. The issuance of a replacement diploma may be due to various reasons, such as damage or loss of the original.

3. Affidavit of Graduation

CSU has sworn an affidavit affirming that Bola Tinubu graduated from their institution with a major in Accounting under the Business Administration program. This affidavit serves as an official statement regarding Tinubu’s academic credentials.

4. Acceptance Letter and Application Form

To corroborate Tinubu’s educational history, CSU has released both his acceptance letter and application form. These documents unequivocally identify him as male. In the acceptance letter, he is referred to as ‘Mr.’

5. Social Security Number (SSN) Error

There has been speculation regarding the gender indicated by Tinubu’s Social Security Number (SSN) on the document in question. However, a closer examination reveals that the SSN designates him as male. The ‘F’ mentioned earlier appears to be an error, which is not uncommon in official records.

6. Transcripts Confirm Gender

CSU has released all transcripts related to Bola Tinubu’s academic records. In every instance, he is consistently referred to as male, further affirming his gender.

7. Written Deposition

Finally, CSU has issued a written deposition stating that they did indeed issue a replacement diploma to Bola Tinubu. This formal statement from the institution serves as concrete evidence of the authenticity of the replacement diploma.