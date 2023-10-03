Davido Releases Music Video for “Feel” [Watch]

Nigerian superstar Davido has released the music video for his new song, “Feel,” from his new album “Timeless.”

The video shot in Lagos, Nigeria, was directed by TG Omori.

Quotable Lyrics

I’ll be on the phone (I’ll be on the phone)

Calling you tonight (Calling your tonight)

I want make you feel me (I want make you feel me)

Make we no dey fight (make we no dey fight)

I no wan sleep alone (no wan sleep alone)

Wanna hold you tight (wanna hold you tight)

Water full my eyes (water full my eyes)

But i’ll be alright (but i’ll be alright)

Forever, O ma la tan (Anyhow)

O ma gba, O ma ke tan

Ibebe idi e, O ma shitan o

Say dem go feel it (Ye)

Dem do run it down

Dem go hold it down

Dem go, Say dem go feel it

Dem do run it down

Dem go hold it down

Dem go

Watch the Feel video by Davido below: