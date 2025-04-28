Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris Denies Defection Rumors, Vows Loyalty to APC

Kebbi State Governor Dr. Nasir Idris has firmly rejected circulating rumors alleging that he and four other governors are preparing to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC), okay.ng reports.

In a statement released on Sunday, the governor described these claims as “ridiculously malicious” and dismissed them as the work of “uninteresting political comedians.”

Addressing social media speculation that linked him to a coalition spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Idris reiterated his unwavering allegiance to the APC. “I am made in APC, by APC, and for APC,” he declared.

The governor emphasized, “For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a political prostitute. I will be the last person to leave my formidable and reliable party for any coalition, no matter who the architects are.”





Known popularly as Kauran Gwandu, Idris reaffirmed his dedication to the people of Kebbi State and the vision of President Bola Tinubu. He stressed that his priority remains delivering effective governance and building on APC’s achievements.

He concluded emphatically, “If they tell you again that Kaura is likely to leave his APC, tell them I will be the last man standing.”

The statement, signed by Chief Press Secretary Ahmed Idris, also highlighted Kebbi as a stronghold of the APC and dismissed any talk of disloyalty as “a dance of mad fellows in the marketplace.” Governor Idris reassured citizens of his steadfast commitment to their welfare and the state’s progress under the APC banner.