Omo-Agege Breaks Silence, Calls for Unity Following Oborevwori’s Defection to APC

Former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has publicly responded to the recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that has reshaped the political landscape in Delta State.

Omo-Agege, who was defeated by Oborevwori in the 2023 governorship election, has now directed all APC structures within Delta to warmly welcome the new entrants, including Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a statement released on Sunday, he emphasized that the APC national leadership is actively managing the political realignment to protect the party’s interests in the state.

He wrote, “The leadership of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress warmly welcomes His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party into the All Progressives Congress. This historic move underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.”





Omo-Agege urged party members to embrace the development with unity and prudence, calling for massive mobilization for a reception rally in Asaba scheduled for Monday, April 28, 2025. He stated, “In this renewed spirit of brotherhood in Delta APC, I urge all LGA and ward chairmen, their executives, party members, and our teeming supporters to turn out en masse for the welcome reception of our new members into the APC.”