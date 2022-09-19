Katsina Govt pledges N1.5bn to tackle insecurity

The Katsina State Government said it had pledged N1.5billion to fight insecurity in the state.

The state governor, Aminu Masari, disclosed this during the Passing-Out-Parade of 600 volunteers at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College, Katsina, on Saturday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal, Masari commended the volunteers who pledged to go into the forest in all the nooks and crannies of the state to assist security agents in the fight against banditry, kidnapping and criminalities.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to assist the security agencies and other well-meaning individuals who volunteered to assist the state in combating insecurity.

“My administration will not relent on its efforts to assist security agencies, organisations and well-meaning meaning individuals in the fight against insecurity in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, the special adviser to the governor on security, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, said the 600 volunteers were men and women of high integrity with various academic qualifications including National Certificate in Education, Higher National Diploma, Degrees, Masters, and, Ph.D.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the commandant of the NSCDC College, Babangida Abdullahi, said the individuals were trained for about two weeks in the college on armoury and other strategies on how to combat insecurity.