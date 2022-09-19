MTN commercially launches 5G in Nigeria

5G is live in Nigeria! We were at the exhilarating commercial launch of MTN 5G and we had an eye-opening experience! All the guests present were able to experience the beauty and comfort that comes from a technology-led world. At each point, the guests had a chance to experience various use cases that showcased how the speed of 5G can transform every aspect of life.

When you walked through the MTN plaza gates, you were welcomed by walls plastered with technology-style art, giving off a vibe of newness that raised your expectations of what was to come.

At the entrance, each guest had to scan a QR code which ensured access to the marquee and general environs of the MTN Plaza- all set to give a riveting 5G experience.

The event kicked off with an opening remark from the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Olukotun Toriola, who spoke on the ways that 5G will revolutionise the way Nigerians live their lives and how 5G is real and safe.

Next on the lineup was the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta. In his address, he congratulated MTN Nigeria for achieving this great feat and assured Nigerians that the launch of 5G will usher in economic growth.

Also, the Chief Marketing Officer, Adia Sowho giving her remarks, highlighted the evolution of network technology from 2G to 5G. She concluded her address with a speed test demonstration that gave a live exhibition of the difference between 4G and 5G. With 5G you can download at over one gigabyte per second! Talk about speed!!

During the event there were various attractions, starting with a 5G enabled robot that held trays from which guests could pick refreshments.

Guests could play video games like Fortnight and FIFA without any interruptions or internet buffering. They could also participate in a 5G-enabled Virtual Reality exhibition that allowed them to experience revolutionised virtual meetings.

Another use case was the Smart Home. Guests were able to experience what it would be like to control all devices and operations within their home at the touch of a button. They could control the cooling and heating systems, switch appliances and lights on and off, open and close doors and windows and do much more than they could imagine.

While the welcome of 5G to the Nigerian ecosystem is exciting in itself, MTN had guests singing at the top of their lungs when Headies winner, Ayra Starr, performed her top hit Bloody Samaritan and her new single Rush. It was a truly celestial sight to behold.

5G will revolutionize the way we live and MTN Nigeria is the first technological organization to make it available to Nigerians. To experience 5G, you can order MTN routers at the nearest MTN service centre or visit the MTN Nigeria website to order 5G-enabled routers for home delivery.