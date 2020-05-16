Katsina govt lifts lockdown on Mani, Safana LGAs

The Katsina State Government has lifted the lockdown order earlier imposed on residents of Mani and Safana Local Government Areas of the state.

Okay.ng reports that two local governments were locked down on 23 and 25th of April following cases of COVID-19 recorded in the two local governments.

Mustafa Inuwa, secretary to the state government, made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the statement, the positive cases identified in these areas have been successfully treated and no new cases have been recorded since then.

The statement read: “Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the pronouncement today (Friday) after receiving a report that no new case was reported and those confirmed positive cases that led to the lockdown of the two local government areas have fully recovered.

“However, the governor appealed to the people of the affected areas and the general public to continue to maintain social distancing and strictly adhere to the use of facemask and other security and health guidelines to contain the spread of the pandemic.”