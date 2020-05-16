Ogun govt extends lockdown by another week till May 24

The Ogun State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state by another week till May 24, 2020.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this announcement while speaking to journalists at his office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the governor, the reason for the extension is due to non-compliance by residents with safety regulations and the community spread of the virus as reasons for extending the sit-at-home order.

He said: “In view of the evidence of community transmission and poor compliance with the lockdown measures, we are constrained to extend the lockdown by another week till Sunday 24th of May.

“The current pattern of lockdown with relaxation windows from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday continues.

“We will continue to monitor the level of compliance with the lockdown measures and incidence of community transmission and hopefully, there will be positive developments that will enable us further ease the lockdown at the end of this new lockdown period.”