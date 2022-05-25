Katsina CJ grants bail to 57 inmates

The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi has granted bail to 57 Inmates at Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC) in the state.

This was announced in a statement made available to Okay.ng and signed by CPRO NCOs Katsina State, ASC Najib Idris, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Justice Danladi in his remark said the excercise was in line with the decision of the Federal Government to decongest the custodial center as a measure to contain the spread of tuberculosis cases in the facility.

The categories of inmates that benefited from the exercise were the aged and those with serious health challenges.

The Controller of Corrections Katsina State command, Muhammad Abdulmumin Haruna, commended the chief judge for the exercise, saying that decongesting the custodial centres would enable the service to perform Its duties of reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating the inmates back into the society as law-abiding citizens.