Katsina announces suspected case of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health in Katsina State has announced a suspected case of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kabir Mustapha, Permanent Secretary at the state ministry, disclosed this in a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to Mustapha, the case involved a man who returned to Nigeria recently from a COVID-19 high-risk country and embarked on self-isolation at a location at Dutsinma in the state.

He said: “The man returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

“The patient was taking personal protection of using a face mask and self-isolation.

“His samples have been taken and results being expected on Thursday, March 19 and contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out.

“The ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.

“We advise people of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings and they should feel free to seek medical attention as all precautionary measures are being taken to provide support.”